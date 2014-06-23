June 23 Red and yellow cards at the World Cup
after Monday's matches.
Player Team Yellow Red
16-Maximiliano Pereira Uruguay - 1
3-Pepe Portugal - 1
6-Alexandre Song Cameroon - 1
16-Ante Rebic Croatia - 1
8-Wilson Palacios Honduras 2 1
21-Kostas Katsouranis Greece 2 1
9-Robin van Persie Netherlands 2 -
4-Tim Cahill Australia 2 -
15-Mile Jedinak Australia 2 -
5-Didier Zokora Ivory Coast 2 -
6-Yohan Cabaye France 2 -
11-Sulley Muntari Ghana 2 -
23-Jose Juan Vazquez Mexico 2 -
10-Neymar Brazil 1 -
17-Luiz Gustavo Brazil 1 -
3-Thiago Silva Brazil 1 -
16-Ramires Brazil 1 -
5-Vedran Corluka Croatia 1 -
6-Dejan Lovren Croatia 1 -
22-Eduardo da Silva Croatia 1 -
7-Ivan Rakitic Croatia 1 -
15-Hector Moreno Mexico 1 -
22-Paul Aguilar Mexico 1 -
4-Rafael Marquez Mexico 1 -
5-Dany Nounkeu Cameroon 1 -
17-Stephane Mbia Cameroon 1 -
18-Enoh Eyong Cameroon 1 -
20-Edgar Salli Cameroon 1 -
1-Iker Casillas Spain 1 -
14-Xabi Alonso Spain 1 -
15-Sergio Ramos Spain 1 -
3-Stefan de Vrij Netherlands 1 -
8-Jonathan de Guzman Netherlands 1 -
5-Daley Blind Netherlands 1 -
20-Charles Aranguiz Chile 1 -
2-Eugenio Mena Chile 1 -
8-Arturo Vidal Chile 1 -
5-Francisco Silva Chile 1 -
5-Mark Milligan Australia 1 -
6-Matthew Spiranovic Australia 1 -
6-Carlos Sanchez Colombia 1 -
14-Dimitris Salpingidis Greece 1 -
19-Sokratis Papasthathopoulos Greece 1 -
7-Giorgos Samaras Greece 1 -
15-Vassilis Torosidis Greece 1 -
22-Maya Yoshida Japan 1 -
6-Masato Morshige Japan 1 -
17-Makoto Hasebe Japan 1 -
22-Souleyman Bamba Ivory Coast 1 -
9-Cheick Tiote Ivory Coast 1 -
2-Diego Lugano Uruguay 1 -
5-Walter Gargano Uruguay 1 -
3-Diego Godin Uruguay 1 -
22-Martin Caceres Uruguay 1 -
19-Raheem Sterling England 1 -
4-Steven Gerrard England 1 -
9-Mario Balotelli Italy 1 -
22-Jose Miguel Cubero Costa Rica 1 -
20-Johann Djourou Switzerland 1 -
4-Juan Carlos Paredes Ecuador 1 -
13-Enner Valencia Ecuador 1 -
16-Antonio Valencia Ecuador 1 -
7-Jefferson Montero Ecuador 1 -
3-Patrice Evra France 1 -
19-Paul Pogba France 1 -
19-Luis Garrido Honduras 1 -
14-Oscar Boniek Garcia Honduras 1 -
5-Victor Bernardez Honduras 1 -
11-Jerry Bengtson Honduras 1 -
16-Marcos Rojo Argentina 1 -
4-Emir Spahic Bosnia 1 -
18-Haris Medunjanin Bosnia 1 -
10-John Obi Mikel Nigeria 1 -
14-Andranik Teymourian Iran 1 -
7-Masoud Shojaei Iran 1 -
6-Javad Nekounam Iran 1 -
21-Joao Pereira Portugal 1 -
17-Mohamed Rabiu Ghana 1 -
13-Jermaine Jones United States 1 -
5-Jan Vertonghen Belgium 1 -
2-Toby Alderweireld Belgium 1 -
6-Axel Witsel Belgium 1 -
2-Madjid Bougherra Algeria 1 -
14-Nabil Bentaleb Algeria 1 -
17-Oleg Shatov Russia 1 -
8-Denis Glushakov Russia 1 -
9-Son Heung-min South Korea 1 -
13-Koo Ja-cheol South Korea 1 -
16-Ki Sung-yeung South Korea 1 -
12-Lee Yong South Korea 1 -
14-Han Kook-young South Korea 1 -
(Compiled by Savio D'Souza)