Brazil's Neymar (10) celebrates after his second goal during the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Brazil striker Neymar scored the 100th goal of the 2014 World Cup when he netted his side's first goal in their final Group A game against Cameroon on Monday.

The goal came in what is Brazil's 100th World Cup game. They are the only team apart from Germany to notch a century of matches at the tournament.

This World Cup has featured many free-scoring matches and the goal-per-game ratio looks set to be the highest since the 1970 tournament which had an average of 2.97 goals per match.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Ed Osmond)