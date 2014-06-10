SALVADOR Brazil Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure is in a race against time to be fit for their World Cup opener against Japan on Sunday, coach Sabri Lamouchi said.

Toure has not been able to complete a full training session with his team mates since undergoing surgery last month. Lamouchi said Ivory Coast’s medical team had been working hard on trying to get the African Footballer of the Year fit for when the Ivorians open their Group C campaign against Japan in Recife.

"We will try and do everything to ensure he can play him," the coach told reporters on Tuesday. Toure suffered a thigh injury in mid-April but returned to help Manchester City secure the Premier League title for the second time in three years.

He then went to Qatar for treatment and joined up late with the Ivorian squad in their training camp in the U.S. Toure did not play in either of their two warm-up international against Bosnia and El Salvador.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)