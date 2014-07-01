Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure reacts as Greece players celebrate after their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

PARIS Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure believes nobody cared about the Elephants being knocked out of the World Cup due to refereeing mistakes because they are African.

"I desperately wanted the referee to spot Samaras's simulation," he wrote in his weekly column in France Football, referring to Ivory Coast's 2-1 defeat by Greece which sent them packing after the group phase.

Greece forward Georgios Samaras was awarded a controversial stoppage-time penalty which he converted.

"Once again, the refereeing was not on our side. We had at least two penalties denied in our match against Japan," Toure added.

"And this time, one is invented against Greece. Of course, it does not upset anyone because we're an African team."

