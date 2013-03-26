March 26 European World Cup qualifying collated results on Tuesday. Group A Wales 1 Croatia 2 In Swansea Scorers: Wales: Gareth Bale 21 penalty Croatia: Dejan Lovren 77, Eduardo 87 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Luca Banti (Italy) - Serbia 2 Scotland 0 At Karadjordje stadium, Novi Sad Scorer: Filip Djuricic 60, 65 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Istvan Vad (Hungary) - Belgium 1 Macedonia 0 In Brussels Scorer: Eden Hazard 62 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal) - - Group B Armenia 0 Czech Republic 3 In Yerevan Scorers: Matej Vydra 47, 81, Daniel Kolar 90+4 Referee: Cristian Balaj (Romania) - Denmark 1 Bulgaria 1 In Copenhagen Scorers: Denmark: Daniel Agger 63pen Bulgaria: Stanislav Manolev 51 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Firat Aydinus (Turkey) - Malta 0 Italy 2 In Ta'Qali Scorer: Mario Balotelli 8pen, 45 Missed penalty: Michael Mifsud (Malta) 16 Halftime: 2-0 Referee: Serdar Gozubuyuk (Netherlands) - - Group C Ireland 2 Austria 2 In Dublin Scorers: Ireland: Jon Walters 25 pen, 45+1 Austria: Martin Harnik 11, David Alaba 90+2 Halftime: 2-1 Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia) - Germany 4 Kazakhstan 1 In Nuremberg Scorers: Germany: Marco Reus 23, 90, Mario Goetze 27, Ilkay Guendogan 31 Kazakhstan: Heinrich Schmidtgal 46 Halftime: 3-0 Referee: Halis Ozkahya (Turkey) - - Group D Estonia 2 Andorra 0 In Tallinn Scorers: Henri Anier 45+1, Joel Lindpere 61 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Jan Valasek (Slovakia) - Turkey 1 Hungary 1 In Sukru Saracoglu Scorers: Turkey: Burak Yilmaz 62 Hungary: Daniel Bode 71 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia) - Netherlands 4 Romania 0 In Amsterdam Scorers: Rafael van der Vaart 11, Robin van Persie 55, 64pen, Jeremain Lens 89 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England) - - Group F Northern Ireland 0 Israel 2 In Belfast Scorers: Lior Refaelov 78, Eden Ben Basat 84 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Hannes Kaasik (Estonia) - Azerbaijan 0 Portugal 2 In Baku Scorers: Bruno Alves 63, Hugo Almeida 79 Red card: Rauf Aliyev (Azerbaijan) 55 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Andre Marriner (England) - - Group H Poland 5 San Marino 0 In Warsaw Scorers: Robert Lewandowski 21 penalty, 50 penalty, Lukasz Piszczek 28, Lukasz Teodorczyk 61, Jakub Kosecki 90+2 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 43,008 Referee: Ken Henry Johnsen (Norway) - Montenegro 1 England 1 In Podgorica Scorers: Montenegro: Dejan Damjanovic 75 England: Wayne Rooney 6 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden) - Ukraine 2 Moldova 1 In Odessa Scorers: Ukraine: Andriy Yarmolenko 61, Evhen Khacheridi 71 Moldova: Alexandr Suvorov 80 Red card: Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) 90+2 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,000 Referee: Kenn Hansen (Denmark) - - Group I France 0 Spain 1 In Paris Scorer: Pedro 58 Red card: Paul Pogba (France) 78 Halftime: 0-0 Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)