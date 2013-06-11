Soccer-Firmino on target as Liverpool climb to third
* Liverpool host Crystal Palace next, West Brom play Leicester
June 11 European World Cup qualifying collated results on Tuesday. - - Group B Denmark 0 Armenia 4 In Copenhagen Scorers: Yura Movsisyan 1, 59, Aras Ozbiliz 19, Henrikh Mkhitaryan 82 Halftime: 0-2 Referee: Aleksei Nikolaev (Russia) - - Group C Sweden 2 Faroe Islands 0 In Solna Scorer: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 35, 82pen Red card: Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) 80 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Nikolay Yordanov (Bulgaria) - - Group I Belarus 1 Finland 1 In Gomel Scorers: Belarus: Dmitry Verkhovtsov 85 Finland: Teemu Pukki 24 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Libor Kovarik (Czech Republic) (Editing by Toby Davis)
April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 16 West Bromwich Albion 0 Liverpool 1 Saturday, April 15 Crystal Palace 2 Leicester City 2 Everton 3 Burnley 1 Southampton 0 Manchester City 3 Stoke City 3 Hull City 1 Sunderland 2 West Ham United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Bournemouth 0 Watford 1 Swansea City 0 Standings