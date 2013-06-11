June 11 European World Cup qualifying collated results on Tuesday. - - Group B Denmark 0 Armenia 4 In Copenhagen Scorers: Yura Movsisyan 1, 59, Aras Ozbiliz 19, Henrikh Mkhitaryan 82 Halftime: 0-2 Referee: Aleksei Nikolaev (Russia) - - Group C Sweden 2 Faroe Islands 0 In Solna Scorer: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 35, 82pen Red card: Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) 80 Halftime: 1-0 Referee: Nikolay Yordanov (Bulgaria) - - Group I Belarus 1 Finland 1 In Gomel Scorers: Belarus: Dmitry Verkhovtsov 85 Finland: Teemu Pukki 24 Halftime: 0-1 Referee: Libor Kovarik (Czech Republic) (Editing by Toby Davis)