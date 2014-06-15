June 14 2014 World Cup collated results on Saturday.
Group C
Colombia 3 Greece 0
At the Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte.
Scorers:
Colombia: Pablo Armero 6, Teofilo Gutierez 58, James Rodriguez 90+
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Mark W Geiger (USA)
- -
Ivory Coast 2 Japan 1
At the Pernambuco arena, Recife
Scorers:
Ivory Coast: Wilfried Bony 64, Gervinho 66
Japan: Keisuke Honda 17
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Enrique Osses (Chile)
- - - -
Group D
Uruguay 1 Costa Rica 3
At the Castelao arena, Fortaleza
Scorers:
Uruguay: Cavani 24pen
Costa Rica: Joel Campbell 54, Oscar Duarte 57, Marco Urena 84
Red Card: 16-Maximiliano Pereira (Uruguay) 90+
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Felix Brych (Germany)
- -
England 1 Italy 2
At the Amazonia arena, Manaus
Scorers:
England: Daniel Sturridge 37,
Italy: 8-Claudio Marchisio 35, 9-Mario Balotelli 50
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)