June 19 2014 World Cup collated results on Thursday.
Group C
Colombia 2 Ivory Coast 1
At the Brasilia national stadium, Brasilia
Scorers:
Colombia: James Rodriguez 64, Juan Quintero 70
Ivory Coast: Gervinho 73
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
--
Japan 0 Greece 0
At the Dunas arena, Natal
Red card: Kostas Katsouranis (Greece) 38
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Joel Aguilar (El Salvador)
----
Group D
Uruguay 2 England 1
At the Corinthians arena, Sao Paulo
Scorers:
Uruguay: Luis Suarez 39, 85
England: Wayne Rooney 75
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Carlos Carballo (Spain)