Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
June 24 2014 World Cup collated results on Tuesday.
Group C
Japan 1 Colombia 4
At the Pantanal arena, Cuiaba
Scorers:
Japan: Shinji Okazaki 45+
Colombia: Juan Cuadrado 16pen, Jackson Martinez 55, 82, James Rodriguez 89
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)
--
Greece 2 Ivory Coast 1
At the Castelao arena, Fortaleza
Scorers:
Greece: Andreas Samaris 42, Giorgos Samaras 90+(pen)
Ivory Coast: Wilfried Bony 74
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Carlos Vera (Ecuador)
----
Group D
Italy 0 Uruguay 1
At the Dunas arena, Natal
Scorers:
Uruguay: Diego Godin 81
Red card: Claudio Marchisio (Italy) 59
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Marco Rodriguez (Mexico)
--
Costa Rica 0 England 0
At the Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Djamel Haimoudi (Algeria) (Compiled by Simon Jennings)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.