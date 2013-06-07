June 7 European World Cup qualifying collated
results on Friday.
Group A
Croatia 0 Scotland 1
In Zagreb
Scorer: Robert Snodgrass 26
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain)
-
Belgium 2 Serbia 1
In Brussels
Scorers:
Belgium: Kevin De Bruyne 13, Marouane Fellaini 60
Serbia: Aleksandar Kolarov 87
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)
- -
Group B
Armenia 0 Malta 1
In Yerevan
Scorers: Michael Mifsud 8
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Arnold Hunter (Northern Ireland)
-
Czech Republic 0 Italy 0
In Prague
Red card: Mario Balotelli (Italy) 72
Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway)
- -
Group C
Austria 2 Sweden 1
In Vienna
Scorers:
Austria: David Alaba 26pen, Marc Janko 32
Sweden: Johan Elmander 82
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
-
Ireland 3 Faroe Islands 0
In Dublin
Scorer: Robbie Keane 5, 56, 81
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Mattias Gestranius (Finland)
- -
Group E
Iceland 2 Slovenia 4
In Reykjavik
Scorers:
Iceland: Birkir Bjarnason 22, Alfred Finnbogason 26pen
Slovenia: Andraz Kirm 11, Valter Birsa 31pen, Bostjan Cesar
61, Rene Krhin 85
Halftime: 2-2
Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany)
-
Albania 1 Norway 1
In Tirana
Scorers:
Albania: Valdet Rama 41
Norway: Tom Hogli 87
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: William Collum (Scotland)
- -
Group F
Azerbaijan 1 Luxembourg 1
In Baku
Scorers:
Azerbaijan: Ruslan Abishov 71
Luxembourg: Stefano Bensi 80
Red card: Branimir Subasic (Azerbaijan) 84
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Mihaly Fabian (Hungary)
-
Portugal 1 Russia 0
In Lisbon
Scorer: Helder Postiga 9
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
- -
Group G
Latvia 0 Bosnia 5
In Riga
Scorers: Senad Lulic 48, Vedad Ibisevic 53, Haris Medunjanin
63, Miralem Pjanic 80, Edin Dzeko 82
Red Card: Aleksandrs Fertovs (Latvia) 11
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Mike Dean (England)
-
Liechtenstein 1 Slovakia 1
In Vaduz
Scorers:
Liechtenstein: Martin Buechel 13
Slovakia: Jan Durica 73
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Martin Strombergsson (Sweden)
-
Lithuania 0 Greece 1
In Vilnius
Scorer: Lazaros Christodoulopoulos 20
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal)
- -
Group H
Moldova 1 Poland 1
In Chisinau
Scorers:
Moldova: Eugeniu Sidorenco 37
Poland: Jakub Blaszczykowski 7
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Fernando Teixeira Vitienes (Spain)
-
Montenegro 0 Ukraine 4
In Podgorica
Scorers: Denys Garmash 52, Yevhen Konoplyanka 77, Artem
Fedetskiy 85, Roman Bezus 90+2
Red cards: Roman Zozulia (Ukraine) 45, Vladimir Volkov
(Montenegro) 66, Savo Pavicevic (Montenegro) 79
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Manuel Graefe (Germany)
- -
Group I
Finland 1 Belarus 0
In Helsinki
Scorers: Kasper Hamalainen 57
Red card: Pavel Nekhaichik (Belarus) 90
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Eli Hacmon (Israel)
