March 22 European World Cup qualifying collated
results on Friday.
Group A
Croatia 2 Serbia 0
In Zagreb
Scorers: Mario Mandzukic 23, Ivica Olic 37
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)
-
Macedonia 0 Belgium 2
In Skopje
Scorers: Kevin De Bruyne 26, Eden Hazard 62pen
Referee: Deniz Aytekin (Germany)
-
Scotland 1 Wales 2
At Hampden Park, Glasgow
Scorers:
Scotland: Grant Hanley 45+2
Wales: Aaron Ramsey 72pen, Hal Robson-Kanu 74
Red cards: Robert Snodgrass (Scotland) 71, Aaron Ramsey
(Wales) 90+4
Referee: Antony Gautier (France)
- -
Group B
Bulgaria 6 Malta 0
In Sofia
Scorers: Aleksandar Tonev 6, 38, 58, Ivelin Popov 47, Emil
Gargorov 55, Ivan Ivanov 78
Referee: Eitan Shemeulevitch (Israel)
-
Czech Republic 0 Denmark 3
In Olomouc
Scorers: Andreas Cornelius 57, Simon Kjaer 67, Niki Zimling
82
Referee: Jorge Sousa (Portugal)
- -
Group C
Kazakhstan 0 Germany 3
In Astana
Scorers: Bastian Schweinsteiger 20, Mario Goetze 22, Thomas
Mueller 74
Referee: Anastasios Kakos (Greece)
-
Austria 6 Faroe Islands 0
In Vienna
Scorers: Philipp Hosiner 8, 20, Andreas Ivanschitz 28,
Zlatko Junuzovic 77, David Alaba 78, Gyorgy Garics 82
Halftime: 3-0
Referee: Oleksandr Derdo (Ukraine)
-
Sweden 0 Ireland 0
In Solna
Referee: Alberto Undiano (Spain)
- -
Group D
Andorra 0 Turkey 2
In Andorra La Vella
Scorers: Selcuk Inan 30, Burak Yilmaz 45+2
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Nerijus Dunauskas (Lithuania)
-
Hungary 2 Romania 2
In Budapest
Scorers:
Hungary: Vilmos Vanczak 16, Balazs Dzsudzsak 71pen
Romania: Adrian Mutu 68pen, Alexandru Chipciu 90+2
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: closed doors
Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany)
-
Netherlands 3 Estonia 0
In Amsterdam
Scorers: Rafael van der Vaart 46, Robin van Persie 71, Ruben
Schaken 83
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 49,000
Referee: Vitaliy Meshkov (Russia)
- -
Group E
Slovenia 1 Iceland 2
In Ljubljana
Scorers:
Slovenia: Milivoje Novakovic 34
Iceland: Gylfi Sigurdsson 55, 78
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Stavros Tritsonis (Greece)
-
Norway 0 Albania 1
In Oslo
Scorer: Hamdi Salihi 67
Red card: Andi Lila (Albania) 89
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Kevin Blom (Netherlands)
- -
Group F
Israel 3 Portugal 3
At Ramat Gan Stadium, Tel Aviv
Scorers:
Israel: Tomer Hemed 24, Eden Ben Bassat 40, Rami Gershon 70
Portugal: Bruno Alves 2, Helder Postiga 72, Fabio Coentrao
90+3
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 40,000
Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)
-
Luxembourg 0 Azerbaijan 0
In Luxembourg
Referee: Padraig Sutton (Ireland)
- -
Group G
Liechtenstein 1 Latvia 1
In Vaduz
Scorers:
Liechtenstein: Michele Polverino 17
Latvia: Aleksandrs Cauna 30
Missed penalty: Aleksandrs Cauna (Latvia) 62
Referee: Kevin Clancy (Scotland)
-
Slovakia 1 Lithuania 1
In Zilina
Scorers:
Slovakia: Martin Jakubko 40
Lithuania: Darvydas Sernas 19
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Michael Oliver (England)
-
Bosnia 3 Greece 1
In Zenica
Scorers:
Bosnia: Edin Dzeko 29, 54, Vedad Ibisevic 36
Greece: Theofanis Gekas 90+3
Missed penalty: Zvjezdan Misimovic (Bosnia) 36
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)
- -
Group H
Moldova 0 Montenegro 1
In Chisinau
Scorer: Mirko Vucinic 78
Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)
-
Poland 1 Ukraine 3
In Warsaw
Scorers:
Poland: Lukasz Piszczek 18
Ukraine: Andriy Yarmolenko 2, Oleh Gusev 7, Roman Zozulia 45
Halftime: 1-3
Referee: Pavel Kralovec (Czech Republic)
-
San Marino 0 England 8
In Serravalle
Scorers: Alessandro Della Valle 12og, Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain 28, Jermain Defoe 35, 78, Ashley Young 39,
Frank Lampard 42, Wayne Rooney 54, Daniel Sturridge 70
Halftime: 0-5
Referee: Alain Bieri (Switzerland)
- -
Group I
Spain 1 Finland 1
In Gijon
Scorers:
Spain: Sergio Ramos 49
Finland: Teemu Pukki 79
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (Romania)
-
France 3 Georgia 1
In Paris
Scorers:
France: Olivier Giroud 45+1, Mathieu Valbuena 47, Franck
Ribery 61
Georgia: Alexander Kobakhidze 71
Attendance: 71,147
Referee: Ivan Bebek (Croatia)
- -
