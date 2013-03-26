Soccer-Villareal sign striker Unal from Man City
June 1 Villareal have signed 20-year-old striker Enes Unal from Premier League side Manchester City on a five-year deal, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.
March 26 European World Cup qualifying collated results and standings on Tuesday. Group A Serbia 2 Scotland 0 Wales 1 Croatia 2 Belgium 1 Macedonia 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Belgium 6 5 1 0 11 1 16 Croatia 6 5 1 0 10 3 16 Serbia 6 2 1 3 8 7 7 Wales 6 2 0 4 6 14 6 Macedonia 6 1 1 4 3 7 4 Scotland 6 0 2 4 3 9 2 - - Group B Armenia 0 Czech Republic 3 Malta 0 Italy 2 Denmark 1 Bulgaria 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Italy 5 4 1 0 12 4 13 Bulgaria 6 2 4 0 11 4 10 Czech Republic 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 Denmark 5 1 3 1 6 5 6 Armenia 4 1 0 3 2 7 3 Malta 5 0 0 5 1 14 0 - - Group C Ireland 2 Austria 2 Germany 4 Kazakhstan 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Germany 6 5 1 0 22 7 16 Austria 5 2 2 1 13 4 8 Sweden 4 2 2 0 8 5 8 Ireland 5 2 2 1 9 10 8 Kazakhstan 6 0 1 5 2 15 1 Faroe Islands 4 0 0 4 2 15 0 - - Group D Estonia 2 Andorra 0 Turkey 1 Hungary 1 Netherlands 4 Romania 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Netherlands 6 6 0 0 20 2 18 Hungary 6 3 2 1 13 8 11 Romania 6 3 1 2 10 10 10 Turkey 6 2 1 3 7 7 7 Estonia 6 2 0 4 3 9 6 Andorra 6 0 0 6 0 17 0 - - Group F Northern Ireland 0 Israel 2 Azerbaijan 0 Portugal 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Russia 4 4 0 0 8 0 12 Israel 6 3 2 1 15 8 11 Portugal 6 3 2 1 11 6 11 Northern Ireland 5 0 3 2 3 7 3 Azerbaijan 6 0 3 3 2 8 3 Luxembourg 5 0 2 3 2 12 2 - - Group H Ukraine 2 Moldova 1 Poland 5 San Marino 0 Montenegro 1 England 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Montenegro 6 4 2 0 14 3 14 England 6 3 3 0 21 3 12 Poland 5 2 2 1 11 6 8 Ukraine 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 Moldova 6 1 1 4 3 10 4 San Marino 6 0 0 6 0 29 0 - - Group I France 0 Spain 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Spain 5 3 2 0 8 2 11 France 5 3 1 1 8 4 10 Georgia 5 1 1 3 3 7 4 Belarus 4 1 0 3 3 8 3 Finland 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
MADRID, June 1 Once famous for his extravagant stepovers and ability to leave defenders in his wake, Cristiano Ronaldo has this season evolved from fleet-footed winger to penalty box predator extraordinaire.