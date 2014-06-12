June 12 World Cup collated results and standings
Group A
Brazil 3 Croatia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Brazil 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Croatia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Mexico - - - - - - -
Cameroon - - - - - - -
--
Group B
No matches on Thursday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Spain - - - - - - -
Netherlands - - - - - - -
Chile - - - - - - -
Australia - - - - - - -
--
Group C
No matches on Thursday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Colombia - - - - - - -
Greece - - - - - - -
Ivory Coast - - - - - - -
Japan - - - - - - -
--
Group D
No matches on Thursday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Uruguay - - - - - - -
Costa Rica - - - - - - -
England - - - - - - -
Italy - - - - - - -
--
Group E
No matches on Thursday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Switzerland - - - - - - -
Ecuador - - - - - - -
France - - - - - - -
Honduras - - - - - - -
--
Group F
No matches on Thursday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Argentina - - - - - - -
Bosnia - - - - - - -
Iran - - - - - - -
Nigeria - - - - - - -
--
Group G
No matches on Thursday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Germany - - - - - - -
Portugal - - - - - - -
Ghana - - - - - - -
United States - - - - - - -
--
Group H
No matches on Thursday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Belgium - - - - - - -
Algeria - - - - - - -
Russia - - - - - - -
South Korea - - - - - -
(Compiled by Simon Jennings)