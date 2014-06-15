June 14 World Cup collated results and standings
on Friday.
Group A
No matches on Saturday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Brazil 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Croatia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
--
Group B
No matches on Saturday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
Chile 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Australia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Spain 1 0 0 1 1 5 0
--
Group C
Ivory Coast 2 Japan 1
Colombia 3 Greece 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Colombia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Ivory Coast 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Japan 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Greece 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
--
Group D
Costa Rica 3 Uruguay 1
England 1 Italy 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Costa Rica 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
England 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Uruguay 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
--
Group E
No matches on Saturday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Switzerland - - - - - - -
Ecuador - - - - - - -
France - - - - - - -
Honduras - - - - - - -
--
Group F
No matches on Saturday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Argentina - - - - - - -
Bosnia - - - - - - -
Iran - - - - - - -
Nigeria - - - - - - -
--
Group G
No matches on Saturday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Germany - - - - - - -
Portugal - - - - - - -
Ghana - - - - - - -
United States - - - - - - -
--
Group H
No matches on Saturday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Belgium - - - - - - -
Algeria - - - - - - -
Russia - - - - - - -
South Korea - - - - - - -
(Compiled by Simon Jennings)