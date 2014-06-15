June 14 World Cup collated results and standings on Friday. Group A No matches on Saturday Standings P W D L F A Pts Brazil 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Cameroon 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Croatia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 -- Group B No matches on Saturday Standings P W D L F A Pts Netherlands 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 Chile 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Australia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Spain 1 0 0 1 1 5 0 -- Group C Ivory Coast 2 Japan 1 Colombia 3 Greece 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Colombia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Ivory Coast 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Japan 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Greece 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 -- Group D Costa Rica 3 Uruguay 1 England 1 Italy 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Costa Rica 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 England 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Uruguay 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 -- Group E No matches on Saturday Standings P W D L F A Pts Switzerland - - - - - - - Ecuador - - - - - - - France - - - - - - - Honduras - - - - - - - -- Group F No matches on Saturday Standings P W D L F A Pts Argentina - - - - - - - Bosnia - - - - - - - Iran - - - - - - - Nigeria - - - - - - - -- Group G No matches on Saturday Standings P W D L F A Pts Germany - - - - - - - Portugal - - - - - - - Ghana - - - - - - - United States - - - - - - - -- Group H No matches on Saturday Standings P W D L F A Pts Belgium - - - - - - - Algeria - - - - - - - Russia - - - - - - - South Korea - - - - - - - (Compiled by Simon Jennings)