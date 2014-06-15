June 15 World Cup collated results and standings
on Sunday.
Group A
No matches on Sunday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Brazil 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Croatia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
--
Group B
No matches on Sunday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
Chile 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Australia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Spain 1 0 0 1 1 5 0
--
Group C
No matches on Sunday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Colombia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Ivory Coast 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Japan 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Greece 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
--
Group D
No matches on Sunday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Costa Rica 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
England 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Uruguay 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
--
Group E
Switzerland 2 Ecuador 1
France 3 Honduras 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
France 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Ecuador 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Honduras 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
--
Group F
Argentina 2 Bosnia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Argentina 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bosnia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
--
Group G
No matches on Sunday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Germany - - - - - - -
Portugal - - - - - - -
Ghana - - - - - - -
United States - - - - - - -
--
Group H
No matches on Sunday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Belgium - - - - - - -
Algeria - - - - - - -
Russia - - - - - - -
South Korea - - - - - - -
(Compiled by Simon Jennings)