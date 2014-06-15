June 15 World Cup collated results and standings on Sunday. Group A No matches on Sunday Standings P W D L F A Pts Brazil 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Cameroon 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Croatia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 -- Group B No matches on Sunday Standings P W D L F A Pts Netherlands 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 Chile 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Australia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Spain 1 0 0 1 1 5 0 -- Group C No matches on Sunday Standings P W D L F A Pts Colombia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Ivory Coast 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Japan 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Greece 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 -- Group D No matches on Sunday Standings P W D L F A Pts Costa Rica 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 England 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Uruguay 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 -- Group E Switzerland 2 Ecuador 1 France 3 Honduras 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts France 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Honduras 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 -- Group F Argentina 2 Bosnia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Argentina 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bosnia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 -- Group G No matches on Sunday Standings P W D L F A Pts Germany - - - - - - - Portugal - - - - - - - Ghana - - - - - - - United States - - - - - - - -- Group H No matches on Sunday Standings P W D L F A Pts Belgium - - - - - - - Algeria - - - - - - - Russia - - - - - - - South Korea - - - - - - - (Compiled by Simon Jennings)