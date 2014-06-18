June 17 World Cup collated results and standings on Tuesday. Group A Brazil 0 Mexico 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Brazil 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Mexico 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Cameroon 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Croatia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Previous Results: June 12 Brazil 3 Croatia 1 June 13 Mexico 1 Cameroon 0 -- Group B No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts Netherlands 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 Chile 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Australia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Spain 1 0 0 1 1 5 0 Previous Results: June 13 Spain 1 Netherlands 5 Chile 3 Australia 1 -- Group C No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts Colombia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Ivory Coast 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Japan 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Greece 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Previous Results: June 14 Colombia 3 Greece 0 Ivory Coast 2 Japan 1 -- Group D No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts Costa Rica 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 England 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Uruguay 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Previous Results: June 14 Uruguay 1 Costa Rica 3 England 1 Italy 2 -- Group E No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts France 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Ecuador 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Honduras 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Previous Results: June 15 Switzerland 2 Ecuador 1 France 3 Honduras 0 -- Group F No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts Argentina 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Iran 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Nigeria 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Bosnia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Previous Results: June 15 Argentina 2 Bosnia 1 June 16 Iran 0 Nigeria 0 -- Group G No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts Germany 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 United States 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Ghana 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Portugal 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 Previous Results: June 16 Germany 4 Portugal 0 Ghana 1 United States 2 -- Group H Belgium 2 Algeria 1 Russia 1 South Korea 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Belgium 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 South Korea 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Russia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Alegeria 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 (Compiled by Narottam Medhora)