June 18 World Cup collated results and standings
on Wednesday.
Group A
Cameroon 0 Croatia 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Brazil 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Mexico 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Croatia 2 1 0 1 5 1 3
Cameroon 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
Previous Results:
June 12
Brazil 3 Croatia 1
June 13
Mexico 1 Cameroon 0
June 17
Brazil 0 Mexico 0
--
Group B
Australia 2 Netherlands 3
Spain 0 Chile 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands* 2 2 0 0 8 3 6
Chile* 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
Australia 2 0 0 2 3 6 0
Spain 2 0 0 2 1 7 0
*Denotes qualified for last 16
Previous Results:
June 13
Spain 1 Netherlands 5
Chile 3 Australia 1
--
Group C
No matches on Wednesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Colombia 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Ivory Coast 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Japan 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Greece 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Previous Results:
June 14
Colombia 3 Greece 0
Ivory Coast 2 Japan 1
--
Group D
No matches on Wednesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Costa Rica 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
England 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Uruguay 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Previous Results:
June 14
Uruguay 1 Costa Rica 3
England 1 Italy 2
--
Group E
No matches on Wednesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
France 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Ecuador 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Honduras 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Previous Results:
June 15
Switzerland 2 Ecuador 1
France 3 Honduras 0
--
Group F
No matches on Wednesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Argentina 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Iran 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Nigeria 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Bosnia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Previous Results:
June 15
Argentina 2 Bosnia 1
June 16
Iran 0 Nigeria 0
--
Group G
No matches on Wednesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Germany 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
United States 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Ghana 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Portugal 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Previous Results:
June 16
Germany 4 Portugal 0
Ghana 1 United States 2
--
Group H
No matches on Wednesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Belgium 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Russia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Alegeria 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Previous Results:
Belgium 2 Algeria 1
Russia 1 South Korea 1
(Compiled by Narottam Medhora)