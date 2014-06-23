June 22 World Cup collated results and standings on Sunday. Group A No matches on Sunday Standings P W D L F A Pts Brazil 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Mexico 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Croatia 2 1 0 1 5 3 3 Cameroon 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 Previous Results: June 12 Brazil 3 Croatia 1 June 13 Mexico 1 Cameroon 0 June 17 Brazil 0 Mexico 0 June 18 Cameroon 0 Croatia 4 -- Group B No matches on Sunday Standings P W D L F A Pts Netherlands* 2 2 0 0 8 3 6 Chile* 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 Australia 2 0 0 2 3 6 0 Spain 2 0 0 2 1 7 0 *Denotes qualified for last 16 Previous Results: June 13 Spain 1 Netherlands 5 Chile 3 Australia 1 June 18 Australia 2 Netherlands 3 Spain 0 Chile 2 -- Group C No matches on Saturday Standings P W D L F A Pts Colombia* 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 Ivory Coast 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 Japan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Greece 2 0 1 1 0 3 1 *Denotes qualified for last 16 Previous Results: June 14 Colombia 3 Greece 0 Ivory Coast 2 Japan 1 June 19 Colombia 2 Ivory Coast 1 Japan 0 Greece 0 -- Group D No matches on Sunday Standings P W D L F A Pts Costa Rica* 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Italy 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Uruguay 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 England 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 *Denotes qualified for last 16 Previous Results: June 14 Uruguay 1 Costa Rica 3 England 1 Italy 2 June 19 Uruguay 2 England 1 June 20 Italy 0 Costa Rica 1 -- Group E No matches on Sunday Standings P W D L F A Pts France 2 2 0 0 8 2 6 Ecuador 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 Switzerland 2 1 0 1 4 6 3 Honduras 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 Previous Results: June 15 Switzerland 2 Ecuador 1 France 3 Honduras 0 June 20 Switzerland 2 France 5 Honduras 1 Ecuador 2 -- Group F No matches on Sunday Standings P W D L F A Pts Argentina* 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Nigeria 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Iran 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 Bosnia 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 * Denotes qualified for last 16 Previous Results: June 15 Argentina 2 Bosnia 1 June 16 Iran 0 Nigeria 0 June 21 Argentina 1 Iran 0 Nigeria 1 Bosnia 0 -- Group G United States 2 Portugal 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Germany 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 United States 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 Ghana 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Portugal 2 0 1 1 2 6 1 Previous Results: June 16 Germany 4 Portugal 0 Ghana 1 United States 2 June 21 Germany 2 Ghana 2 -- Group H Belgium 1 Russia 0 Korea Republic 2 Algeria 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts Belgium* 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Algeria 2 1 0 1 5 4 3 Russia 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 South Korea 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 * Denotes qualified for last 16 Previous Results: June 17 Belgium 2 Algeria 1 Russia 1 South Korea 1 (Compiled by Simon Jennings)