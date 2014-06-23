June 22 World Cup collated results and standings
on Sunday.
Group A
No matches on Sunday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Brazil 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Mexico 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Croatia 2 1 0 1 5 3 3
Cameroon 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
Previous Results:
June 12
Brazil 3 Croatia 1
June 13
Mexico 1 Cameroon 0
June 17
Brazil 0 Mexico 0
June 18
Cameroon 0 Croatia 4
--
Group B
No matches on Sunday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands* 2 2 0 0 8 3 6
Chile* 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
Australia 2 0 0 2 3 6 0
Spain 2 0 0 2 1 7 0
*Denotes qualified for last 16
Previous Results:
June 13
Spain 1 Netherlands 5
Chile 3 Australia 1
June 18
Australia 2 Netherlands 3
Spain 0 Chile 2
--
Group C
No matches on Saturday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Colombia* 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
Ivory Coast 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Japan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Greece 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
*Denotes qualified for last 16
Previous Results:
June 14
Colombia 3 Greece 0
Ivory Coast 2 Japan 1
June 19
Colombia 2 Ivory Coast 1
Japan 0 Greece 0
--
Group D
No matches on Sunday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Costa Rica* 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
Italy 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Uruguay 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
England 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
*Denotes qualified for last 16
Previous Results:
June 14
Uruguay 1 Costa Rica 3
England 1 Italy 2
June 19
Uruguay 2 England 1
June 20
Italy 0 Costa Rica 1
--
Group E
No matches on Sunday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
France 2 2 0 0 8 2 6
Ecuador 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Switzerland 2 1 0 1 4 6 3
Honduras 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
Previous Results:
June 15
Switzerland 2 Ecuador 1
France 3 Honduras 0
June 20
Switzerland 2 France 5
Honduras 1 Ecuador 2
--
Group F
No matches on Sunday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Argentina* 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Nigeria 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Iran 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
Bosnia 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
* Denotes qualified for last 16
Previous Results:
June 15
Argentina 2 Bosnia 1
June 16
Iran 0 Nigeria 0
June 21
Argentina 1 Iran 0
Nigeria 1 Bosnia 0
--
Group G
United States 2 Portugal 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Germany 2 1 1 0 6 2 4
United States 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Ghana 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
Portugal 2 0 1 1 2 6 1
Previous Results:
June 16
Germany 4 Portugal 0
Ghana 1 United States 2
June 21
Germany 2 Ghana 2
--
Group H
Belgium 1 Russia 0
Korea Republic 2 Algeria 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Belgium* 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Algeria 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
Russia 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
South Korea 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
* Denotes qualified for last 16
Previous Results:
June 17
Belgium 2 Algeria 1
Russia 1 South Korea 1
(Compiled by Simon Jennings)