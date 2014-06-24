Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
June 24 World Cup collated results and standings on Tuesday. Group A - final standings No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts Brazil* 3 2 1 0 7 2 7 Mexico* 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 Croatia 3 1 0 2 6 6 3 Cameroon 3 0 0 3 1 9 0 *Denotes qualified for last 16 Previous Results: June 12 Brazil 3 Croatia 1 June 13 Mexico 1 Cameroon 0 June 17 Brazil 0 Mexico 0 June 18 Cameroon 0 Croatia 4 June 23 Cameroon 1 Brazil 4 Croatia 1 Mexico 3 -- Group B - final standings No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts Netherlands* 3 3 0 0 10 3 9 Chile* 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 Spain 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 Australia 3 0 0 3 3 9 0 *Denotes qualified for last 16 Previous Results: June 13 Spain 1 Netherlands 5 Chile 3 Australia 1 June 18 Australia 2 Netherlands 3 Spain 0 Chile 2 June 23 Australia 0 Spain 3 Netherlands 2 Chile 0 -- Group C - final standings Japan 1 Colombia 4 Greece 2 Ivory Coast 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Colombia* 3 3 0 0 9 2 9 Greece* 3 1 1 1 2 4 4 Ivory Coast 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 Japan 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 *Denotes qualified for last 16 Previous Results: June 14 Colombia 3 Greece 0 Ivory Coast 2 Japan 1 June 19 Colombia 2 Ivory Coast 1 Japan 0 Greece 0 -- Group D - final standings Italy 0 Uruguay 1 Costa Rica 0 England 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Costa Rica* 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 Uruguay* 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 Italy 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 England 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 *Denotes qualified for last 16 Previous Results: June 14 Uruguay 1 Costa Rica 3 England 1 Italy 2 June 19 Uruguay 2 England 1 June 20 Italy 0 Costa Rica 1 -- Group E No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts France 2 2 0 0 8 2 6 Ecuador 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 Switzerland 2 1 0 1 4 6 3 Honduras 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 Previous Results: June 15 Switzerland 2 Ecuador 1 France 3 Honduras 0 June 20 Switzerland 2 France 5 Honduras 1 Ecuador 2 -- Group F No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts Argentina* 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Nigeria 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Iran 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 Bosnia 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 *Denotes qualified for last 16 Previous Results: June 15 Argentina 2 Bosnia 1 June 16 Iran 0 Nigeria 0 June 21 Argentina 1 Iran 0 Nigeria 1 Bosnia 0 -- Group G No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts Germany 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 United States 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 Ghana 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Portugal 2 0 1 1 2 6 1 Previous Results: June 16 Germany 4 Portugal 0 Ghana 1 United States 2 June 21 Germany 2 Ghana 2 June 22 United States 2 Portugal 2 -- Group H No matches on Tuesday Standings P W D L F A Pts Belgium* 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Algeria 2 1 0 1 5 4 3 Russia 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 South Korea 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 *Denotes qualified for last 16 Previous Results: June 17 Belgium 2 Algeria 1 Russia 1 South Korea 1 June 22 Belgium 1 Russia 0 South Korea 2 Algeria 4 (Compiled by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.