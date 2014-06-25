June 25 World Cup collated results and standings
on Wednesday.
Group A - final standings
No matches on Wednesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Brazil* 3 2 1 0 7 2 7
Mexico* 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
Croatia 3 1 0 2 6 6 3
Cameroon 3 0 0 3 1 9 0
*Denotes qualified for last 16
Previous Results:
June 12
Brazil 3 Croatia 1
June 13
Mexico 1 Cameroon 0
June 17
Brazil 0 Mexico 0
June 18
Cameroon 0 Croatia 4
June 23
Cameroon 1 Brazil 4
Croatia 1 Mexico 3
--
Group B - final standings
No matches on Wednesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands* 3 3 0 0 10 3 9
Chile* 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
Spain 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
Australia 3 0 0 3 3 9 0
*Denotes qualified for last 16
Previous Results:
June 13
Spain 1 Netherlands 5
Chile 3 Australia 1
June 18
Australia 2 Netherlands 3
Spain 0 Chile 2
June 23
Australia 0 Spain 3
Netherlands 2 Chile 0
--
Group C - final standings
No matches on Wednesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Colombia* 3 3 0 0 9 2 9
Greece* 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
Ivory Coast 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
Japan 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
*Denotes qualified for last 16
Previous Results:
June 14
Colombia 3 Greece 0
Ivory Coast 2 Japan 1
June 19
Colombia 2 Ivory Coast 1
Japan 0 Greece 0
June 24
Japan 1 Colombia 4
Greece 2 Ivory Coast 1
--
Group D - final standings
No matches on Wednesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Costa Rica* 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
Uruguay* 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
Italy 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
England 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
*Denotes qualified for last 16
Previous Results:
June 14
Uruguay 1 Costa Rica 3
England 1 Italy 2
June 19
Uruguay 2 England 1
June 20
Italy 0 Costa Rica 1
June 24
Italy 0 Uruguay 1
Costa Rica 0 England 0
--
Group E - final standings
Honduras 0 Switzerland 3
Ecuador 0 France 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
France* 3 2 1 0 8 2 7
Switzerland* 3 2 0 1 7 6 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
Honduras 3 0 0 3 1 8 0
*Denotes qualified for last 16
Previous Results:
June 15
Switzerland 2 Ecuador 1
France 3 Honduras 0
June 20
Switzerland 2 France 5
Honduras 1 Ecuador 2
--
Group F - final standings
Nigeria 2 Argentina 3
Bosnia 3 Iran 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Argentina* 3 3 0 0 6 3 9
Nigeria* 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
Iran 3 1 0 2 4 4 3
Bosnia 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
*Denotes qualified for last 16
Previous Results:
June 15
Argentina 2 Bosnia 1
June 16
Iran 0 Nigeria 0
June 21
Argentina 1 Iran 0
Nigeria 1 Bosnia 0
--
Group G
No matches on Wednesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Germany 2 1 1 0 6 2 4
United States 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Ghana 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
Portugal 2 0 1 1 2 6 1
Previous Results:
June 16
Germany 4 Portugal 0
Ghana 1 United States 2
June 21
Germany 2 Ghana 2
June 22
United States 2 Portugal 2
--
Group H
No matches on Wednesday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Belgium* 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Algeria 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
Russia 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
South Korea 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
*Denotes qualified for last 16
Previous Results:
June 17
Belgium 2 Algeria 1
Russia 1 South Korea 1
June 22
Belgium 1 Russia 0
South Korea 2 Algeria 4
(Compiled by Savio D'Souza)