March 22 European World Cup qualifying collated
results and standings on Friday.
Group A
Scotland 1 Wales 2
Macedonia 0 Belgium 2
Croatia 2 Serbia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Belgium 5 4 1 0 10 1 13
Croatia 5 4 1 0 8 2 13
Wales 5 2 0 3 5 12 6
Serbia 5 1 1 3 6 7 4
Macedonia 5 1 1 3 3 6 4
Scotland 5 0 2 3 3 7 2
- -
Group B
Bulgaria 6 Malta 0
Czech Republic 0 Denmark 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Italy 4 3 1 0 10 4 10
Bulgaria 5 2 3 0 10 3 9
Denmark 4 1 2 1 5 4 5
Czech Republic 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
Armenia 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
Malta 4 0 0 4 1 12 0
- -
Group C
Sweden 0 Ireland 0
Austria 6 Faroe Islands 0
Kazakhstan 0 Germany 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Germany 5 4 1 0 18 6 13
Sweden 4 2 2 0 8 5 8
Austria 4 2 1 1 11 2 7
Ireland 4 2 1 1 7 8 7
Kazakhstan 5 0 1 4 1 11 1
Faroe Islands 4 0 0 4 2 15 0
- -
Group D
Hungary 2 Romania 2
Andorra 0 Turkey 2
Netherlands 3 Estonia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands 5 5 0 0 16 2 15
Hungary 5 3 1 1 12 7 10
Romania 5 3 1 1 10 6 10
Turkey 5 2 0 3 6 6 6
Estonia 5 1 0 4 1 9 3
Andorra 5 0 0 5 0 15 0
- -
Group E
Slovenia 1 Iceland 2
Norway 0 Albania 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Switzerland 4 3 1 0 7 1 10
Albania 5 3 0 2 6 5 9
Iceland 5 3 0 2 6 5 9
Norway 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
Cyprus 4 1 0 3 4 8 3
Slovenia 5 1 0 4 4 8 3
- -
Group F
Luxembourg 0 Azerbaijan 0
Israel 3 Portugal 3
Postponed
Northern Ireland v Russia (rescheduled for Saturday)
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Russia 4 4 0 0 8 0 12
Israel 5 2 2 1 13 8 8
Portugal 5 2 2 1 9 6 8
Northern Ireland 4 0 3 1 3 5 3
Azerbaijan 5 0 3 2 2 6 3
Luxembourg 5 0 2 3 2 12 2
- -
Group G
Bosnia 3 Greece 1
Liechtenstein 1 Latvia 1
Slovakia 1 Lithuania 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bosnia 5 4 1 0 18 3 13
Greece 5 3 1 1 6 4 10
Slovakia 5 2 2 1 6 4 8
Lithuania 5 1 2 2 4 7 5
Latvia 5 1 1 3 6 9 4
Liechtenstein 5 0 1 4 2 15 1
- -
Group H
Poland 1 Ukraine 3
Moldova 0 Montenegro 1
San Marino 0 England 8
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Montenegro 5 4 1 0 13 2 13
England 5 3 2 0 20 2 11
Ukraine 4 1 2 1 4 3 5
Poland 4 1 2 1 6 6 5
Moldova 5 1 1 3 2 8 4
San Marino 5 0 0 5 0 24 0
- -
Group I
Spain 1 Finland 1
France 3 Georgia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
France 4 3 1 0 8 3 10
Spain 4 2 2 0 7 2 8
Georgia 5 1 1 3 3 7 4
Belarus 4 1 0 3 3 8 3
Finland 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
