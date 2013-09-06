Soccer-Murthy to replace Chan as Valencia president in July
MADRID, April 10 Valencia president Chan Lay Hoon will step down in July, the club said on Monday, after employing five different coaches in little more than two years in charge.
Sept 6 European World Cup qualifying collated results and standings on Friday. Group A Macedonia 2 Wales 1 Scotland 0 Belgium 2 Serbia 1 Croatia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Belgium 8 7 1 0 15 2 22 Croatia 8 5 2 1 11 5 17 Serbia 8 2 2 4 10 10 8 Macedonia 7 2 1 4 5 8 7 Wales 7 2 0 5 7 16 6 Scotland 8 1 2 5 4 11 5 - - Group B Italy 1 Bulgaria 0 Malta 1 Denmark 2 Czech Republic 1 Armenia 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts Italy 7 5 2 0 13 4 17 Bulgaria 7 2 4 1 11 5 10 Czech Republic 7 2 3 2 7 6 9 Armenia 7 3 0 4 8 9 9 Denmark 7 2 3 2 8 10 9 Malta 7 1 0 6 3 16 3 - - Group C Ireland 1 Sweden 2 Germany 3 Austria 0 Kazakhstan 2 Faroe Islands 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Germany 7 6 1 0 25 7 19 Sweden 7 4 2 1 13 8 14 Austria 7 3 2 2 15 8 11 Ireland 7 3 2 2 13 12 11 Kazakhstan 7 1 1 5 4 16 4 Faroe Islands 7 0 0 7 3 22 0 - - Group D Estonia 2 Netherlands 2 Turkey 5 Andorra 0 Romania 3 Hungary 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Netherlands 7 6 1 0 22 4 19 Romania 7 4 1 2 13 10 13 Hungary 7 3 2 2 13 11 11 Turkey 7 3 1 3 12 7 10 Estonia 7 2 1 4 5 11 7 Andorra 7 0 0 7 0 22 0 - - Group E Norway 2 Cyprus 0 Switzerland 4 Iceland 4 Slovenia 1 Albania 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Switzerland 7 4 3 0 12 5 15 Norway 7 3 2 2 9 7 11 Albania 7 3 1 3 7 7 10 Iceland 7 3 1 3 12 13 10 Slovenia 7 3 0 4 9 10 9 Cyprus 7 1 1 5 4 11 4 - - Group F Russia 4 Luxembourg 1 Northern Ireland 2 Portugal 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts Portugal 8 5 2 1 16 8 17 Russia 7 5 0 2 12 3 15 Israel 6 3 2 1 15 8 11 Northern Ireland 7 1 3 3 6 11 6 Azerbaijan 7 0 4 3 3 9 4 Luxembourg 7 0 3 4 4 17 3 - - Group G Latvia 2 Lithuania 1 Bosnia 0 Slovakia 1 Liechtenstein 0 Greece 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Bosnia 7 5 1 1 23 4 16 Greece 7 5 1 1 8 4 16 Slovakia 7 3 3 1 8 5 12 Latvia 7 2 1 4 8 15 7 Lithuania 7 1 2 4 5 10 5 Liechtenstein 7 0 2 5 3 17 2 - - Group H Ukraine 9 San Marino 0 England 4 Moldova 0 Poland 1 Montenegro 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts England 7 4 3 0 25 3 15 Montenegro 8 4 3 1 15 8 15 Ukraine 7 4 2 1 19 4 14 Poland 7 2 4 1 13 8 10 Moldova 8 1 2 5 4 15 5 San Marino 7 0 0 7 0 38 0 - - Group I Finland 0 Spain 2 Georgia 0 France 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Spain 6 4 2 0 10 2 14 France 6 3 2 1 8 4 11 Finland 6 1 3 2 4 6 6 Georgia 6 1 2 3 3 7 5 Belarus 6 1 1 4 4 10 4 (Editing by Toby Davis and Josh Reich)
MADRID, April 10 Valencia president Chan Lay Hoon will step down in July, the club said on Monday, after employing five different coaches in little more than two years in charge.
April 10 Hull City cannot rely solely on their home form and must quickly start racking up points away from their KCOM Stadium to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic has said.