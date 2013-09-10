Sept 10 European World Cup qualifying collated
results and standings on Tuesday.
Group A
Macedonia 1 Scotland 2
Wales 0 Serbia 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Belgium 8 7 1 0 15 2 22
Croatia 8 5 2 1 11 5 17
Serbia 9 3 2 4 13 10 11
Scotland 9 2 2 5 6 12 8
Macedonia 8 2 1 5 6 10 7
Wales 8 2 0 6 7 19 6
- -
Group B
Armenia 0 Denmark 1
Malta 1 Bulgaria 2
Italy 2 Czech Republic 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Italy* 8 6 2 0 15 5 20
Bulgaria 8 3 4 1 13 6 13
Denmark 8 3 3 2 9 10 12
Czech Republic 8 2 3 3 8 8 9
Armenia 8 3 0 5 8 10 9
Malta 8 1 0 7 4 18 3
* Qualified for 2014 World Cup finals
- -
Group C
Kazakhstan 0 Sweden 1
Austria 1 Ireland 0
Faroe Islands 0 Germany 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Germany 8 7 1 0 28 7 22
Sweden 8 5 2 1 14 8 17
Austria 8 4 2 2 16 8 14
Ireland 8 3 2 3 13 13 11
Kazakhstan 8 1 1 6 4 17 4
Faroe Islands 8 0 0 8 3 25 0
- -
Group D
Romania 0 Turkey 2
Hungary 5 Estonia 1
Andorra 0 Netherlands 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands* 8 7 1 0 24 4 22
Hungary 8 4 2 2 18 12 14
Turkey 8 4 1 3 14 7 13
Romania 8 4 1 3 13 12 13
Estonia 8 2 1 5 6 16 7
Andorra 8 0 0 8 0 24 0
* Qualified for 2014 World Cup finals
- -
Group E
Iceland 2 Albania 1
Norway 0 Switzerland 2
Cyprus 0 Slovenia 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Switzerland 8 5 3 0 14 5 18
Iceland 8 4 1 3 14 14 13
Slovenia 8 4 0 4 11 10 12
Norway 8 3 2 3 9 9 11
Albania 8 3 1 4 8 9 10
Cyprus 8 1 1 6 4 13 4
- -
Group F
Russia 3 Israel 1
Luxembourg 3 Northern Ireland 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Russia 8 6 0 2 15 4 18
Portugal 8 5 2 1 16 8 17
Israel 8 3 3 2 17 12 12
Northern Ireland 8 1 3 4 8 14 6
Luxembourg 8 1 3 4 7 19 6
Azerbaijan 8 0 5 3 4 10 5
- -
Group G
Lithuania 2 Liechtenstein 0
Greece 1 Latvia 0
Slovakia 1 Bosnia 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bosnia 8 6 1 1 25 5 19
Greece 8 6 1 1 9 4 19
Slovakia 8 3 3 2 9 7 12
Lithuania 8 2 2 4 7 10 8
Latvia 8 2 1 5 8 16 7
Liechtenstein 8 0 2 6 3 19 2
- -
Group H
San Marino 1 Poland 5
Ukraine 0 England 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
England 8 4 4 0 25 3 16
Ukraine 8 4 3 1 19 4 15
Montenegro 8 4 3 1 15 8 15
Poland 8 3 4 1 18 9 13
Moldova 8 1 2 5 4 15 5
San Marino 8 0 0 8 1 43 0
- -
Group I
Georgia 0 Finland 1
Belarus 2 France 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Spain 6 4 2 0 10 2 14
France 7 4 2 1 12 6 14
Finland 7 2 3 2 5 6 9
Georgia 7 1 2 4 3 8 5
Belarus 7 1 1 5 6 14 4
- -
(Editing by Toby Davis and Josh Reich)