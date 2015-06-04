Hazleydi Yoreli Rincon of Colombia during the women's first round group A soccer match at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero/Files

Colombia's players may only average a height of 1.66 metres and have landed a tough group, but the South Americans say they are aiming high at their second Women's World Cup in Canada.

Attacking midfielder Yoreli Rincon, who as a child played for a boys' team and now plays for Italy's ASD Torres, and defender Natalia Gaitan, are vying to give England, France and Mexico a run for their money at the June 6-July 5 tournament.

"The team has a clear concept of strategy, it's organised and one of its strengths is ball control," coach Felipe Taborda told Reuters.

"One weakness is the players' low height ... (But) we want to get as far as possible, we can do beautiful things," he added.

The Cafeteras, 28th in the FIFA world ranking, are improving as part of a broader boom of women playing soccer in football-crazy South America.

They were runners-up in the 2014 Copa America Femenina, bouncing back after a disappointing performance at the 2011 Women's World Cup where they finished bottom of their group.

This time around, the Andean country again has to reckon with the high-achieving Group F, made up of France, ranked 3rd, England (6) and Mexico (25).

"We know all the groups are very difficult, and ours is particularly strong," said Taborda.

Colombia open their campaign in Moncton against Mexico on June 9, then face France in the same city on June 13 before playing England in Montreal on June 17.

