Clint Dempsey of the U.S. (L) passes against Guatemala's Elias Vasquez during the second half of the U.S. win in their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Kansas City, Kansas October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

The United States booked their place in the final qualifying round for the 2014 World Cup finals with a convincing 3-1 win over Guatemala in Kansas City on Tuesday.

The U.S. finish top of Group A with 13 points with Jamaica, who beat Antigua and Barbuda 4-1, also going through to the final six of CONCACAF qualifying while Guatemala missed out on goal difference.

Juergen Klinsmann's team suffered an early scare when Carlos Ruiz broke away to put Guatemala 1-0 up in the fifth minute.

U.S. defender Carlos Bocanegra levelled the score five minutes later and then two goals from Clint Dempsey put the game decisively in the hands of the home side.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)