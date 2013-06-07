(Writes through, adds quotes)

* Croatia's attacking formation lacked creativity

* Strachan delighted with Scotland's industrious win

ZAGREB, June 7 Croatia coach Igor Stimac was highly critical of his players after a shock home 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by Scotland on Friday.

The result left the Croatians second in Group A on 16 points from seven games, three adrift of leaders Belgium who stole a march in the two-horse race for automatic qualification to next year's tournament in Brazil with a 2-1 home win over Serbia.

But the 45-year-old Stimac might also want to question his own tinkering which led to a tepid performance in Maksimir stadium.

An adventurous 4-4-2 formation designed to pin the Scots back was devoid of midfielders who could be creative and combative at the same time and they created few clear-cut chances.

"The result shows there is a heavy price to pay for anything less than a fully committed approach, even against a less talented side determined to get a result," Stimac told Croatian television after the home fans jeered his team off the pitch.

"We wanted to start with as many creative players as possible but our crafty midfielders must understand that they have to play in both directions.

"Lack of defensive steel and fighting sprit on their part cost us dearly against an industrious five-man Scottish midfield and it's going to be an uphill battle now," he said.

The Croatians next visit bitter Balkan rivals Serbia on Sept. 6 before a potentially decisive clash with Belgium in October.

Several thousand kilt-wearing Scotland fans were in raptures in the 26th minute after Robert Snodgrass scored, albeit against the run of play, poking the ball over keeper Stipe Pletikosa after a rebound from a defensive blunder fell kindly for him.

Croatia were slow to come back to life and their best first-half chance fell to ineffective playmaker Sammir, who blasted his shot well over the bar with Scotland keeper Alan McGregor lying on the turf following a scrambled clearance in front of the advancing Mario Mandzukic.

It was the only visible contribution from Bayern Munich hitman Mandzukic in the opening period as he was deprived of service along with strike partner Ivica Olic.

RENEWED PURPOSE

Wingers Ivan Perisic and namesake Rakitic struggled against a well-organised Scotland outfit, the former making way for Eduardo da Silva shortly after the break, and although Croatia came out with renewed purpose they still looked bereft of ideas.

Olic's fierce shot from 20 metres sailed just over the bar and he set up a sitter for Mandzukic, curling in a teasing cross which the latter sliced wide after he slid into the five-yard box.

Mandzukic drew applause from the home crowd with an acrobatic overhead kick that sailed over the bar before McGregor rescued Scotland with a somewhat fortuitous save to deny central midfielder Mateo Kovacic from long range.

Stimac threw caution to the wind as the home team's last remaining striker Nikola Kalinic came on for left back Ivan Strinic but the coach's desperate attempt to salvage a draw backfired as Scotland held firm at the back.

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan was delighted with his team's first win in the World Cup qualifying campaign, although the Scots had only pride to play for as they have no chance of reaching next year's finals in Brazil.

"I am happy with how we performed as a group and I am really delighted for the players because we worked hard to come here well prepared," he told a news conference.

"I am happy with how we performed as a group and I am really delighted for the players because we worked hard to come here well prepared," he told a news conference.