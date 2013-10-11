ZAGREB Oct 11 Belgium reached their first World Cup finals since 2002 after on-loan Everton striker Romelu Lukaku scored two excellent individual goals in the first half to earn a 2-1 victory in Croatia on Friday.

The result means Group A leaders Belgium are uncatchable with 25 points from nine matches ahead of their final qualifying game at home to Wales on Tuesday.

Lukaku, on loan to Everton from Chelsea, had several thousand Belgian fans dancing on the half-empty terraces at the Maksimir stadium after scoring in the 15th and 38th minutes.

Second-half substitute Niko Kranjcar grabbed a late consolation goal for the Croatians who have 17 points and are assured of a runners-up finish but were jeered by their fans after a lacklustre performance. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)