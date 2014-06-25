Argentina's Lionel Messi scores on a free kick during the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match against Nigeria at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina beat Nigeria 3-2 in another wonderful World Cup match on Wednesday but both teams advanced to the second round after Iran lost to Bosnia in the other Group F game.

In an explosive start, Messi lashed in a rebound after three minutes but Nigeria equalised a minute later thanks to a superb finish by Ahmed Musa, only for Messi to curl in a brilliant 20-metre free kick for his fourth of the tournament in first-half stoppage time.

Musa levelled again with a clever finish two minutes after the restart but Argentina, who were assured of qualification before kickoff, got a fortunate third eight minutes later when a corner bounced in off the knee of Marcos Rojo.

Argentina finished on nine points from their three wins and will play the Group E runners-up - probably Ecuador, Switzerland or Honduras.

Nigeria were second on four points and face the Group E winners, likely to be France.

Bosnia ended with three points after beating Iran, who needed to win to have a chance of going through but completed their campaign with one point.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)