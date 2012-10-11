Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri (R) fights for the ball with Bulgaria's Petar Zanev during their Euro 2012 Group G qualifying soccer match in Basel, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files

SOFIA Bulgaria defender Petar Zanev and midfielders Emil Gargorov and Georgi Sarmov have been ruled out of their 2014 World Cup qualifier against Denmark on Friday, coach Luboslav Penev said.

The trio joined a list of absentees which already includes defender Veselin Minev and midfielder Svetoslav Dyakov, who are suspended for the match at the Vasil Levski national stadium.

"There's no way a footballer who is not 100 percent fit can be in the squad," Penev told reporters, adding that he hoped his three injured players would be available for the qualifier against Czech Republic in Prague on Tuesday.

Bulgaria have made a solid start to their qualifying campaign for Brazil, drawing 2-2 with Euro 2012 runners-up Italy and beating Armenia 1-0. They are level with Group B leaders Italy on four points.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Peter Rutherford)