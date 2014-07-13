Germany's national soccer team player Sami Khedira gives away shirts to spectators as he leaves a ferry boat in the town of Santa Cruz Cabralia, north of Porto Seguro, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

RIO DE JANEIRO Germany midfielder Sami Khedira pulled out of the World Cup final against Argentina after suffering a calf injury in the warm-up, the German Football Federation (DFB) said on Sunday.

Khedira was replaced by 23-year-old Christoph Kramer, the DFB added in a statement.

Apart from Khedira, Germany and Argentina both named unchanged starting line-ups for the match at the Maracana stadium.

Thirty-six-year-old Miroslav Klose, who set at a World Cup record by scoring his 16th goal in the semi-final, will lead the Germany attack.

Forward Sergio Aguero was left out of the Argentina team with coach Alejandro Sabella preferring Gonzalo Higuain as a lone striker.

Martin Demichelis will again partner Ezequiel Garay in the centre of defence with Lucas Biglia playing alongside Javier Mascherano in front of the back four.

