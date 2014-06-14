Iran's national soccer team players pose before their international friendly soccer match against Angola in Hartberg May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Iran midfield stalwart Andranik Teymourian believes the unfancied Asians can surprise the world in Brazil and book a place in the World Cup knockout stages for the first time.

The Iranians are tipped to struggle in their fourth appearance at the finals with Nigeria and Bosnia expected to battle it out for the runners-up spot in Group F behind overwhelming favourites Argentina.

But defensively-minded Iran, who conceded one goal in four warm up matches, are hoping to prove the pundits wrong ahead of Monday's clash against Nigeria in Curitiba.

"We are more experienced and I hope that we will advance out of the group stage," Teymourian told reporters.

"In our group, perhaps our match against Argentina will be strongest. Off course our opening match will be important.

"In the World Cup, we mustn’t make any mistakes. I can say with confidence that we will be a surprise for all people," added the midfielder, who played all three group matches in the 2006 tournament.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said earlier this week he had already decided upon his starting lineup for the match against the African champions.

That 11 is sure to include Teymourian sitting alongside deep-lying playmaker Javad Nekounam and protecting the back four while looking to instigate quick counter attacks down the flanks through the speedy Ashkan Dejagah and Masoud Shojaei.

Former German youth international Dejagah, one of a number of players in the squad found through the Iranian diasporas, shared Teymourian's confidence.

"Our opening match is very important and I hope that we will have a good start. The Iranian players are working very well," he said.

"Our team has been working hard from first training until now and all of players are ready for World Cup. We have this chance to qualify to next round."

While preparations, tactics and selections have already been decided ahead of Monday's clash, the future of Queiroz remains up in the air.

The former Real Madrid manager and Manchester United assistant is expected to step down after the finals after a tricky three years in charge where financial and political issues at the federation have hampered his solid work.

Iran FA president Ali Kaffashian told Iranian media in Brazil that he would like to keep Queiroz, with the 2015 Asian Cup fast approaching in January.

"We have not reached a final decision on Queiroz although we think he is the best candidate," Kaffashian told reporters, adding the FA would have to get help to pay the coach's salary. "To get someone in the standard of Queiroz is going to be costly."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Justin Palmer)