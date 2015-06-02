King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands greet the Netherlands women's national soccer team in training for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup Canada, in Toronto, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Netherlands were among the countries at the forefront of the establishment of the women's game in Europe but only now are they set to make their debut at the Women’s World Cup.

They played in the first women's international recognised by FIFA in 1971, but have lagged behind in subsequent decades only to now eventually get to play on the biggest stage in the game.

Having squandered a chance to win their qualifying group after giving up a late goal in their last game, the Dutch had to come through the European playoffs, upsetting Italy to book a spot in the June 6-July 5 Women's World Cup in Canada.

They have ambitions of keeping up their form in Group A where they will meet Canada, China and New Zealand – all seasoned World Cup campaigners.

Coach Roger Reijners has set the goal of finishing among the top three European teams as the team's target, as that will ensure they qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"It will be difficult but that is the goal," Reijners told reporters. "It could turn out that reaching the quarter-finals might be enough to qualify for Rio because there might just be two other European teams left then.

"It has been our goal all along to keep qualifying for the big tournaments."

The Dutch take to Canada arguably one of the potential stars of the women's game in teenage striker Vivianne Miedema.

The 18-year-old, who plays in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, scored 16 goals in the qualifiers, including the decisive away goal in Italy that ensured the Dutch passage.

The team are, however, sweating on her fitness after she suffered a foot injury in training.

Eight of the other squad players are playing at clubs outside of the Netherlands, whose own women's football league is combined with that of neighbouring Belgium in a new professional structure.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)