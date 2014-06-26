Messi eyeing 500 as Barca bid to reignite season in Clasico
MADRID Lionel Messi requires two more goals to reach 500 for Barcelona and will have his sights set on achieving the milestone against great rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico.
BRASILIA Pepe has returned to the centre of Portugal's defence for Thursday's World Cup Group G match against Ghana after serving a one-match ban for his red card against Germany.
Portugal must win big in Brasilia against the Black Stars, who can also reach the last 16 with a victory, and hope Germany and the United States do not draw in Recife.
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has been forced to shuffle his team after midfielders Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari were suspended from the squad just hours before kickoff for disciplinary reasons.
Muntari was in any case suspended after earning a second booking in last week's 2-2 draw with Germany and Appiah deployed Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, who came on as a substitute against Germany, alongside Mohammed Rabiu in central midfield.
Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.