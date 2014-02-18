Highlights of Reuters interview with Trump
WASHINGTON, April 27 Here are some of the highlights of the Reuters interview with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday.
SAO PAULO Feb 18 FIFA will stick with plans to hold World Cup soccer matches in the Brazilian city of Curitiba, a source in the state government of Parana said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity, shortly ahead of a press conference on the decision.
FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has said world soccer's governing body would announce on Tuesday whether work on a stadium in Curitiba was too delayed to host the four World Cup matches scheduled there. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Ken Ferris)
WASHINGTON, April 27 Here are some of the highlights of the Reuters interview with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday.
* Trump says if he can't get "fair" deal, he'd kill NAFTA (Adds comments from Trump interview)