SAO PAULO Feb 18 FIFA will stick with plans to hold World Cup soccer matches in the Brazilian city of Curitiba, the secretary general of world soccer's governing body said on Twitter, shortly ahead of a press conference on the decision.

FIFA's Jerome Valcke has said he would announce on Tuesday whether work on a stadium in Curitiba was too delayed to host the four World Cup matches scheduled there. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Ken Ferris)