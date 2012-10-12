Djokovic sinks Ramos-Vinolas to reach Paris quarters
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic eased into the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday after outclassing claycourt specialist Alberto Ramos-Vinolas 7-6(5) 6-1 6-3.
PRAGUE Two second-half goals and a late penalty save from Petr Cech allowed Czech Republic to beat bottom of the table Malta 3-1 on Friday to record the first win of their World Cup qualifying campaign.
The home team took the lead with a powerful Theodor Gebre Selassie header in the 34th minute but Malta struck back four minutes later when Roderick Briffa capitalised on a defensive lapse to loft the ball into the net.
The Czechs started the second half with more urgency and were rewarded in the 52nd minute, Tomas Pekhart directing in a Petr Jiracek cross to claim his first international goal.
Jan Rezek made it 3-1 in the 67th minute when he swept a cross from Jaroslav Plasil past keeper Andrew Hogg.
Chelsea keeper Cech then saved a penalty from Mifsud from the last kick of the match.
The Czechs now have four points from two games in Group B while Malta have lost all three matches. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Tony Jimenez)
NEW YORK Jimmy Piersall, a former Major League Baseball player known for his playful antics and the mental health struggles that became the subject of a book and movie, has died at age 87, the Boston Red Sox said on Sunday.