Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
PRAGUE Oct 12 Two second-half goals and a late penalty save from Petr Cech allowed Czech Republic to beat bottom of the table Malta 3-1 on Friday to record the first win of their World Cup qualifying campaign.
The home team took the lead with a powerful Theodor Gebre Selassie header in the 34th minute but Malta struck back four minutes later when Roderick Briffa capitalised on a defensive lapse to loft the ball into the net.
The Czechs started the second half with more urgency and were rewarded in the 52nd minute, Tomas Pekhart directing in a Petr Jiracek cross to claim his first international goal.
Jan Rezek made it 3-1 in the 67th minute when he swept a cross from Jaroslav Plasil past keeper Andrew Hogg.
Chelsea keeper Cech then saved a penalty from Mifsud from the last kick of the match.
The Czechs now have four points from two games in Group B while Malta have lost all three matches. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Tony Jimenez)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (