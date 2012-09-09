COPENHAGEN The Czech Republic hung on to claim a point away to Denmark with a 0-0 draw in their opening World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The Danes created several chances but lacked bite without striker Nicklas Bendtner who was serving a one-match ban for revealing a betting company logo on his underpants at Euro 2012.

The home side's best chance of the opening period fell to Michael Krohn-Dehli, who fired wide after chesting down a cross from the right in the Group B encounter.

Moments later, Dennis Rommedahl nodded wide as he tried to loop his header from Krohn-Dehli's pass over keeper Petr Cech.

Denmark continued to press in the second half, with seasoned winger Rommedahl tormenting the Czechs with a succession of dribbles, crosses and shots.

Cech had to be on his toes to keep out a Christian Eriksen free kick, and from the resulting corner Andreas Cornelius almost marked his Denmark debut with a goal.

The Danes were denied a late penalty when fullback Daniel Wass was bundled over in the area but German referee Wolfgang Stark waved away their appeals.

In Friday's opening Group B games, Armenia won 1-0 in Malta, while Italy and Bulgaria played out a 2-2 draw in Sofia.

