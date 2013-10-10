Oct 9 A toe injury threatens to rule Robin van Persie out of the Netherlands' World Cup qualifier against Hungary in Amsterdam on Friday.

Van Persie, on the verge of matching the record tally of goals for the Dutch national team, was hurt in last week's Champions League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk.

"I got an enormous stamp on my toe and I really thought it had been broken, but luckily a scan showed it was not," Van Persie told a media conference.

"I played on Sunday (for Manchester United against Sunderland) but the injury has not got better."

He would continue training and a final decision on his playing would be made closer to kick off.

If he did not play on Friday he would stay with the squad in a bid to be fit for Tuesday's final European Group D qualifier in Turkey.

The Dutch have already secured a berth at next year's World Cup finals in Brazil. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Greg Stutchbury)