Feb 24 European clubs want to be compensated if FIFA follows the recommendation of its Task Force and stages the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November and December, they said on Tuesday.

"For the football family, the rescheduling of the FIFA World Cup 2022 presents a difficult and challenging task," Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, chairman of the European Clubs' Association (ECA), said in a statement.

"All match calendars across the world will have to accommodate such tournament in 2022/23, which requires everyone's willingness to compromise.

"However, the European clubs and leagues cannot be expected to bear the costs for such rescheduling. We expect the clubs to be compensated for the damage that a final decision would cause."

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Turin, editing by Ed Osmond)