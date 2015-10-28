Soccer-English Football League launches streaming service for overseas fans
MANCHESTER, England, May 3 The English Football League is launching a streaming broadcast service targeted at overseas fans of Championship and lower league clubs.
QUITO Oct 28 Ecuador's Antonio Valencia has been ruled out of November's World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Venezuela due to an ankle injury, his country's football federation said on Wednesday.
"The Manchester United player... suffered an injury to his ankle in the weekend match against Manchester City and will miss the games against Uruguay and Venezuela in the South American qualifiers," the federation said in a statement.
Ecuador take on Uruguay at home on Nov. 12 and then face Venezuela away on Nov. 17. They will announce their squad for the double header on Nov. 4.
The Andean side are one of only three teams to have a 100 percent record after two games, and completed a shock 2-0 win over Argentina in Buenos Aires. (Writing by Andrew Downie; editing by Toby Davis)
BARCELONA, May 3 Manchester United were given a much-needed boost in defence ahead of their Europa League semi-final first leg at Celta Vigo as coach Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday that Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly had all been passed fit. Centre backs Smalling and Jones have not played for six weeks since getting injured on England duty while Bailly has recovered after being forced off during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Swansea City.