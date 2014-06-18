SAO PAULO, June 18 England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the World Cup Group D match against Uruguay on Thursday as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury, manager Roy Hodgson said.

"He's not in contention for tomorrow, but he will take part in the next full training session," Hodgson told reporters on Wednesday at Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo.

"Today was his last training session ... individually. At the limit we could have taken a chance with him tomorrow, but it would be much better if he uses the four days after this game and before the Costa Rica game to train with the team."

"Fortunately for us, his injury has responded very well to treatment," the manager said of the 20-year-old, adding that there were no other injury concerns for the Uruguay game.

Oxlade-Chamberlain picked up the injury in the warm-up game against Ecuador on June 4.

England lost their opening Group D match against Italy 2-1, while Uruguay were beaten 3-1 by Costa Rica. England play Costa Rica in their final group game in Belo Horizonte on June 24. (Reporting by Mike Collett-White; editing by Justin Palmer)