BELO HORIZONTE Brazil England midfielder Frank Lampard has not yet decided if he will retire from international football after their last World Cup group game against Costa Rica on Tuesday with coach Roy Hodgson urging him to stay on.

England crashed out of the tournament in Brazil after losing their first two Group D games, denying the 36-year-old Lampard what could possibly be his last chance to fight for an international trophy with England.

Lampard, 36, has won 105 caps but said on Monday he would take a decision after the tournament.

"No, at the moment I have not made a decision on my future," he told reporters when asked about it. "It's my third World Cup, it is a big game for us (tomorrow). It may mean nothing in terms of qualification but it does in terms of pride."

"After that I will make a decision on my future," said the midfielder.

England coach Roy Hodgson told reporters he had not discussed the issue with the player but wanted the experienced Lampard to stay on.

"Frank is 36 and we don't know as yet what Frank's next destination will be," he said.

Lampard left Chelsea at the end of this season following 13 years at the club and becoming their all-time top scorer. He has yet to announce where he will continue his career.

"I would be more than happy if he remains available for selection," said Hodgson. "He can serve the country well in the future. I have not had that conversation with him as yet."

"Maybe the chances are that you won't feature that much but please don't retire," said the coach after Lampard had left the room.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)