RIO DE JANEIRO, June 16 England manager Roy Hodgson received a boost on Monday when winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to full training for the first time since picking up a knee injury against Ecuador in a warm-up game on June 4.

Oxlade-Chamberlain trained with the squad at the Urca military base in the shadows of Sugarloaf mountain, taking part in a series of running drills while wearing a brace on his right knee.

The 20-year-old then practiced some ball work away from the main squad, who are preparing for Thursday's Group D match against Uruguay.

England lost their opening Group D game to Italy 2-1 and Hodgson was due to address the media later on Monday. (editing by Justin Palmer)