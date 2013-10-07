Soccer-Murthy to replace Chan as Valencia president in July
MADRID, April 10 Valencia president Chan Lay Hoon will step down in July, the club said on Monday, after employing five different coaches in little more than two years in charge.
LONDON Oct 7 England left back Ashley Cole will miss Friday's World Cup qualifier against Montenegro with a rib injury and will be replaced in the squad by Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs, the FA said on Monday.
Chelsea defender Cole, who was substituted in his side's 3-1 win at Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday, had a scan on the problem which his club manager Jose Mourinho said had been troubling him for some time.
The 32-year-old, who has won 105 international caps, will remain with his club for treatment, the FA said in a statement on its website (www.thefa.com).
England need to beat Montenegro at Wembley and Poland four days later to guarantee World Cup qualification.
Cole started England's last two World Cup Group H qualifiers, a 0-0 draw with Ukraine on Sept. 10 and a 4-0 win over Moldova four days earlier. (Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Sonia Oxley)
MADRID, April 10 Valencia president Chan Lay Hoon will step down in July, the club said on Monday, after employing five different coaches in little more than two years in charge.
April 10 Hull City cannot rely solely on their home form and must quickly start racking up points away from their KCOM Stadium to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic has said.