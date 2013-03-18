LONDON, March 18 Rio Ferdinand has been forced to withdraw from England's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against San Marino and Montenegro, the English FA said on Monday.

In a statement on its website (www.thefa.com), the FA said the decision was taken following a meeting with England manager Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson was quoted as saying: "I'm disappointed Rio will not be available, but due to the detailed pre-planned training and medical programme he must follow it's not possible."

Steven Caulker of Tottenham Hotspur was called up from the Under-21 squad to replace Ferdinand. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)