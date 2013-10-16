LONDON Oct 16 England are set to host old rivals Germany in a friendly at Wembley in November as both teams prepare for the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

England, who guaranteed their spot in next year's tournament with a 2-0 win over Poland on Tuesday, have pencilled in the fixture for Nov. 19, the English FA's managing director Adrian Bevington said.

They will also play a non-European team earlier that week and are planning to host Denmark in March.

"I don't think it is any great secret that we are expecting to play Germany in the second of the two games next month," Bevington told the BBC.

"That would conclude the 150th anniversary celebrations of the FA so it would be a great way to end the year.

"We are in talks with non-European opponents at the moment over the first game, which would be on Friday (Nov. 15) or Saturday (Nov. 16). That is still to be confirmed.

"We had been looking to play Uruguay in the first game, but they are now in the World Cup playoffs so we are speaking with other opponents."

Germany secured their spot at the World Cup finals with a 3-0 win over Ireland on Friday and finished their qualifying campaign with a 5-3 victory in Sweden.

The last time England faced Germany was in the second round at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when Germany won 4-1. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)