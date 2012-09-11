LONDON, Sept 11 Frank Lampard rescued a point for England when he scored an 87th minute penalty to force a 1-1 draw with Ukraine in their Group H World Cup qualifier at Wembley on Tuesday.

England finished with 10 men when captain Steven Gerrard was sent off a minute after the equaliser for a second yellow card as they struggled following Friday's opening 5-0 win in Moldova.

Ukraine looked like inflicting a rare home World Cup defeat on England after Evhen Konoplianka's stunning 39th minute goal until Lampard struck after Evhen Khacheridi handled in the area.

England substitute Danny Welbeck hit the post just before the equaliser and Jermain Defoe had a goal ruled out for an infringement in the first half but Ukraine also had chances and in the end were disappointed to go home with just one point. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)