By Mike Collett
| LONDON, Sept 11
LONDON, Sept 11 Frank Lampard rescued a point
for England when he scored an 87th minute penalty to force a 1-1
draw with Ukraine in their Group H World Cup qualifier at
Wembley on Tuesday.
England finished with 10 men when captain Steven Gerrard was
sent off a minute after the equaliser for a second yellow card
as they struggled following Friday's opening 5-0 win in Moldova.
Ukraine looked like inflicting a rare home World Cup defeat
on England after Evhen Konoplianka's stunning 39th minute goal
until Lampard struck after Evhen Khacheridi handled in the area.
England substitute Danny Welbeck hit the post just before
the equaliser and Jermain Defoe had a goal ruled out for an
infringement in the first half but Ukraine also had chances and
in the end were disappointed to go home with just one point.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)