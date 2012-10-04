(Refiles clarifying that Shawcross has been in the squad before but did not play for England)

LONDON Oct 4 England coach Roy Hodgson gave Celtic's tall goalkeeper Fraser Forster a first international call-up when he named the 24-year-old in his squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against San Marino and Poland.

Forster, who stands over two metres, played in the Scottish club's 3-2 away victory over Spartak Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday and kept a clean sheet in the first group match against Benfica.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Aaron Lennon was named in the squad for the first time since the 2010 World Cup, while Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross also returns to the squad for the first time since March 2010.

Hodgson recalled strikers Wayne Rooney and Andy Carroll for the Oct. 12 match at Wembley against San Marino and trip to Poland four days later.

United's Rooney and Carroll, on loan at West Ham United from Liverpool, missed the opening qualifying win over Moldova and draw with Ukraine last month through injury.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster (Celtic), Joe Hart (Manchester City), John Ruddy (Norwich City)

Defenders: Leighton Baines (Everton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Ashley Cole (Chelsea), Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Glen Johnson (Liverpool), Joleon Lescott (Manchester City), Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Tom Cleverley (Manchester United), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Adam Johnson (Sunderland), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Aaron Lennon (Tottenham Hotspur), James Milner (Manchester City), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Theo Walcott (Arsenal)

Forwards: Andy Carroll (West Ham United), Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Danny Welbeck (Manchester United)