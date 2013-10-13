Oct 13 England left back Ashley Cole has been ruled out of Tuesday's final World Cup qualifier against Poland after failing to recover from the rib injury which forced him to miss the win over Montenegro.

The 32-year-old Chelsea defender, who has 105 international caps, was replaced by Everton's Leighton Baines in the 4-1 victory over Montenegro on Friday.

Baines is likely to keep his place in Roy Hodgson's lineup against Poland, whose loss to Ukraine on Friday means they are unable to qualify.

England lead Group H by a point from Ukraine and will secure automatic qualification for next year's finals in Brazil with a win over the Poles at Wembley. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John Mehaffey)