SHOWCASE-Soccer-Fired-up Mourinho renews battle with Conte's Chelsea
LONDON, April 12 By the time Chelsea walk out at Old Trafford on Sunday their Premier League lead may again have been cut to a slender four points.
Oct 13 England left back Ashley Cole has been ruled out of Tuesday's final World Cup qualifier against Poland after failing to recover from the rib injury which forced him to miss the win over Montenegro.
The 32-year-old Chelsea defender, who has 105 international caps, was replaced by Everton's Leighton Baines in the 4-1 victory over Montenegro on Friday.
Baines is likely to keep his place in Roy Hodgson's lineup against Poland, whose loss to Ukraine on Friday means they are unable to qualify.
England lead Group H by a point from Ukraine and will secure automatic qualification for next year's finals in Brazil with a win over the Poles at Wembley. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON, April 12 By the time Chelsea walk out at Old Trafford on Sunday their Premier League lead may again have been cut to a slender four points.
MILAN, April 12 After years of watching teams from other countries battle through the closing stages of the Champions League, Serie A can once again claim a place at Europe's top table thanks to Juventus.